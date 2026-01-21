Left Menu

Life Sentence for Abe Assassin Highlights Unification Church Ties

A Japanese court sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, revealing links between Japan's ruling party and the controversial Unification Church. Yamagami acted out of hatred for the church, impacting Japanese politics and society's view of influential religious groups.

Updated: 21-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:55 IST
Life Sentence for Abe Assassin Highlights Unification Church Ties
A Japanese court delivered a life sentence to Tetsuya Yamagami, who admitted to assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022. The incident has brought to light long-standing connections between Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the controversial South Korean-based Unification Church.

The court's ruling came after Yamagami, 45, pleaded guilty to shooting Abe during an election campaign speech in Nara. Yamagami admitted his motive was hatred for the Unification Church, influenced by its perceived ties to Abe, which he sought to expose and challenge.

The trial has stirred public emotions and led to increased scrutiny of the church, impacting its tax-exempt status after investigations revealed its political connections. This case has also sparked a debate on religious influence in politics and protective measures for public figures in Japan.

