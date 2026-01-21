Life Sentence for Abe Assassin Highlights Unification Church Ties

A Japanese court delivered a life sentence to Tetsuya Yamagami, who admitted to assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022. The incident has brought to light long-standing connections between Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the controversial South Korean-based Unification Church.

The court's ruling came after Yamagami, 45, pleaded guilty to shooting Abe during an election campaign speech in Nara. Yamagami admitted his motive was hatred for the Unification Church, influenced by its perceived ties to Abe, which he sought to expose and challenge.

The trial has stirred public emotions and led to increased scrutiny of the church, impacting its tax-exempt status after investigations revealed its political connections. This case has also sparked a debate on religious influence in politics and protective measures for public figures in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)