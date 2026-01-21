Steve Waugh's Cricket Vision: Expanding the Game's Frontiers in Europe

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh has embarked on an exciting venture, owning a franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The league, a pioneering step in expanding cricket's horizons in Europe, has been embraced wholeheartedly by Waugh, who owns the Amsterdam Flames. He acknowledges the challenge yet relishes the opportunity to foster the sport's growth across the continent.

Waugh's decision to participate stems from a deep-seated passion for the game and a strategic aim to nurture new cricketing talent. He regards Europe as the 'last frontier of cricket,' seeking to build sustainable systems that will identify and develop emerging players. His move into the ETPL reflects a commitment to diversifying cricket's global presence.

The inaugural ETPL enjoys credible backing from cricket boards in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, presenting a genuine chance to boost cricket's profile in Europe. With involvement from notable sports figures, the league promises to provide a robust platform for European cricketers, offering them international exposure in a prominent T20 competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)