Lupin's Strategic Semaglutide Partnership with Galenicum Health

Lupin's subsidiary, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA, has partnered with Galenicum Health to develop and distribute Semaglutide, a diabetes and weight management medication. Galenicum will handle development, manufacturing, and supply while Lupin manages regulatory approvals and distribution across 23 countries, enhancing access to the treatment globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:51 IST
Lupin's Strategic Semaglutide Partnership with Galenicum Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Lupin's subsidiary, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA, has entered a licensing and supply agreement with Galenicum Health. This collaboration aims to enhance the production and distribution of Semaglutide, a medication used for diabetes and weight management.

The partnership will see Galenicum overseeing the development, manufacturing, and supply of the medication, while Lupin will manage the regulatory submissions, approvals, and its distribution in 23 countries, including regions in Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

According to Fabrice Egros, President of Corporate Development at Lupin, the alliance marks a strategic milestone in expanding Lupin's Semaglutide portfolio. With Semaglutide emerging as a critical therapy for diabetes and obesity, the company is poised to meet growing global demands efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

