Bangladesh-India Fuel Partnership: A Lifeline Amid Crisis

In a strategic move to counteract an intensifying fuel shortage, Bangladesh has commenced diesel imports from India. The initial supply of 5,000 tonnes began arriving at the Parbatipur depot as part of an annual arrangement agreed upon with India. This development follows Bangladesh's request for increased fuel reserves amid a regional crisis.

The diesel shipment, coursing through the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline, is being transported from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam. The pipeline, inaugurated in March 2023, covers a span of 131 kilometers from India's Siliguri to Dinajpur in Bangladesh. Officials note that this infrastructure promises to cut down both cost and duration of diesel transit significantly.

Amid talks between Bangladesh's Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma, discussions have focused on increasing diesel supply by another 50,000 tonnes. This agreement signals a strengthening of bilateral ties to ensure energy security for Bangladesh, as the country faces mounting pressure to diversify its fuel import sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)