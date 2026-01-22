Sweat Your Way to a Younger Brain: The Age-Defying Power of Aerobic Exercise

A pioneering study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science reveals that regular aerobic exercise might hold the key to maintaining a biologically younger brain. Conducted by the AdventHealth Research Institute, the study underscores the impact of sustained physical activity in reducing the brain's biological age, potentially enhancing cognitive abilities.

Involving 130 adults aged 26 to 58, the research observed participants over a year. Those adhering to a moderate-to-vigorous exercise regimen exhibited brains that appeared almost a year younger compared to their less active counterparts. While the changes were modest, even small reductions in brain age could yield significant long-term health benefits.

Despite improvements in physical fitness, researchers were surprised to find that the reduction in brain age wasn't directly linked to factors like blood pressure or fitness levels. This suggests that exercise may influence brain aging through other mechanisms, such as subtle structural changes or vascular health improvements. The findings highlight midlife as a critical window for intervention, potentially delaying age-related cognitive decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)