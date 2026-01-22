Left Menu

Sweat Your Way to a Younger Brain: The Age-Defying Power of Aerobic Exercise

New research indicates that regular aerobic exercise can significantly reduce biological brain age, offering a proactive measure for cognitive health. A year-long study revealed that consistent exercise led to brains appearing nearly a year younger, highlighting potential long-term benefits for mental well-being and cognitive function.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:17 IST
Sweat Your Way to a Younger Brain: The Age-Defying Power of Aerobic Exercise
Representative Study (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A pioneering study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science reveals that regular aerobic exercise might hold the key to maintaining a biologically younger brain. Conducted by the AdventHealth Research Institute, the study underscores the impact of sustained physical activity in reducing the brain's biological age, potentially enhancing cognitive abilities.

Involving 130 adults aged 26 to 58, the research observed participants over a year. Those adhering to a moderate-to-vigorous exercise regimen exhibited brains that appeared almost a year younger compared to their less active counterparts. While the changes were modest, even small reductions in brain age could yield significant long-term health benefits.

Despite improvements in physical fitness, researchers were surprised to find that the reduction in brain age wasn't directly linked to factors like blood pressure or fitness levels. This suggests that exercise may influence brain aging through other mechanisms, such as subtle structural changes or vascular health improvements. The findings highlight midlife as a critical window for intervention, potentially delaying age-related cognitive decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

 India
2
Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

 India
3
Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026