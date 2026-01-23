Global Equity Investments Dip Amidst Trump's Trade Tensions

Investors pulled back from global equity funds in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to escalate a trade conflict with Europe regarding Greenland. According to LSEG data, net purchases dwindled to $9.19 billion for the week ending January 21, a sharp decline from the preceding week's $45.57 billion.

Trump later receded from his aggressive stance against eight European countries and dismissed any ideas of forcibly acquiring Greenland. Despite the turmoil, European and Asian equity funds attracted $10.22 billion and $3.89 billion in investments, respectively. A strategic focus on diversification is advised, especially under global conditions fraught with uncertainty and risk.

Interest remained robust in certain sectors, with financials and metals attracting significant inflows. Additionally, $12.52 billion flowed into bond funds, marking a third consecutive week of buying streak, while money market funds saw outflows. Meanwhile, gold and precious metals funds continued to draw investments, underscoring the demand for safer assets during global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)