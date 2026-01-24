Left Menu

U.S. Accelerates Plans to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output

The U.S. is in discussions with Chevron, other oil producers, and service providers to rapidly increase Venezuela's crude production. Officials plan to deploy SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes to upgrade outdated equipment and rejuvenate old drilling sites, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:25 IST
U.S. Accelerates Plans to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is engaging in talks with major industry players like Chevron and oilfield service providers to expedite an increase in Venezuela's crude oil production, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. Senior administration officials stated that these discussions highlight efforts to stimulate Venezuela's economically vital oil industry.

Specifically, there are plans to deploy prominent companies such as SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes. These firms are expected to address the challenges of outdated equipment and to revitalize older drilling sites, thus enhancing the efficiency of Venezuela's oil production infrastructure.

Despite these ambitious plans, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the details of the Bloomberg report.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026