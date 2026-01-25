U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

The World Health Organization expressed regret over the United States' official withdrawal from the U.N. health agency, a decision that came after repeated warnings of its potential adverse effects on public health within the U.S. and globally.

The Trump administration's departure was spurred by criticisms on WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the organization's alleged lack of independence from political influences and the perceived inequity of the financial burden shouldered by the U.S. compared to larger nations like China.

In response, the WHO stood by its management of the global health crisis, asserting that its systems functioned continuously to safeguard public health worldwide, including in the U.S., throughout the emergency phase of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)