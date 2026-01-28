Left Menu

AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare at the Health of India Summit 2026

At the Health of India Summit 2026, experts explored how AI can transform healthcare in India, focusing on digital data infrastructure and AI-driven solutions to enhance healthcare delivery. The event featured panel discussions, keynote addresses, and the announcement of a National AI strategy for health to drive innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:28 IST
AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare at the Health of India Summit 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Health of India Summit 2026 showcased the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. National Health Authority CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal emphasized leveraging digital data to create AI solutions tailored to India, noting AI's role in enhancing healthcare delivery and clinical practices.

The event, a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, featured diverse panel discussions highlighting AI's application in preventive and predictive healthcare, drug discovery, and medical education. Dr. Rajesh Ranjan acknowledged AI's necessity for advancing healthcare access and predictive care.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between DataLEADS' AI initiative, ADiRA, and Ujala Cygnus Hospital to train healthcare professionals for AI readiness. The summit underscored collaborations among policymakers, technologists, and healthcare providers to build an AI-driven health system.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026