AI-Driven Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare at the Health of India Summit 2026

The Health of India Summit 2026 showcased the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. National Health Authority CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal emphasized leveraging digital data to create AI solutions tailored to India, noting AI's role in enhancing healthcare delivery and clinical practices.

The event, a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, featured diverse panel discussions highlighting AI's application in preventive and predictive healthcare, drug discovery, and medical education. Dr. Rajesh Ranjan acknowledged AI's necessity for advancing healthcare access and predictive care.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between DataLEADS' AI initiative, ADiRA, and Ujala Cygnus Hospital to train healthcare professionals for AI readiness. The summit underscored collaborations among policymakers, technologists, and healthcare providers to build an AI-driven health system.