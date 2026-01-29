HDFC Capital Partners with CLS for a Transformative Rs 1,000 Crore Rental Housing Initiative
HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd partners with Curated Living Solutions to launch a Rs 1,000 crore rental housing platform in India, focusing on professionally managed rental properties for urban centers. This initiative aims to cater to increasing demand from young professionals, students, and migrant workers.
HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Curated Living Solutions (CLS) to establish a rental housing platform worth Rs 1,000 crore in India. As the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, the firm aims to address the growing need for professionally managed rental accommodations in major urban areas.
The new platform seeks to develop, own, and operate institutional-grade rental housing assets, targeting students, young professionals, and migrant workers. The collaboration utilizes CLS's expertise in developing co-living, student accommodation, and worker housing, currently managing over 13,000 beds across India, aiming to transform the urban rental landscape.
Vipul Roongta, CEO of HDFC Capital, emphasized the importance of rental housing in enhancing mobility for India's young and mobile population. The partnership aligns with HDFC Capital's mission to finance sustainable development in affordable, mid-income, and emerging housing segments.
