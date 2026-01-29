Left Menu

Unions Fight FEMA Job Cuts in Legal Showdown with Trump Administration

Unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the termination of over 10,000 jobs at FEMA, alleging the cuts are illegal and conducted without Congressional approval. The job cuts, affecting temporary and on-call workers, come amid ongoing debates about federal funding and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, unions representing U.S. government workers have petitioned a federal judge to halt the Trump administration's decision to terminate over 10,000 jobs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The unions' court filing in San Francisco on Tuesday argues that the layoffs, targeting temporary and reserve workers, were conducted without Congressional approval and violate existing laws.

The controversy arises amid ongoing Congressional debates on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats pledging to block the $64.4 billion budget following the tragic shooting of a U.S. citizen by federal officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

