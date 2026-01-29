Unions Fight FEMA Job Cuts in Legal Showdown with Trump Administration

In a significant legal move, unions representing U.S. government workers have petitioned a federal judge to halt the Trump administration's decision to terminate over 10,000 jobs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The unions' court filing in San Francisco on Tuesday argues that the layoffs, targeting temporary and reserve workers, were conducted without Congressional approval and violate existing laws.

The controversy arises amid ongoing Congressional debates on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats pledging to block the $64.4 billion budget following the tragic shooting of a U.S. citizen by federal officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)