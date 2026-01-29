Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Leading the Way in Healthcare Excellence

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been lauded for their outstanding healthcare achievements, being named the Best Union Territory in the 'Treatment of Beneficiaries' category under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This recognition was conferred by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar expressed his appreciation for the dedicated team driving the success of the AB-PMJAY scheme. The Islands boast over 83,538 beneficiaries, out of which 41,450 are women, showcasing the program's broad reach and impact.

The administration has reduced financial burdens by providing transport costs and wage-loss compensation for patients needing care on the mainland. To date, Rs 2.78 crore has been spent on 1,659 claims, significantly benefiting many under this government-backed health insurance initiative.

