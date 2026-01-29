Left Menu

New Vaccines Revolutionize Malaria Control in Ghana, But Aid Cuts Loom

Ghana celebrates a significant reduction in child deaths from malaria thanks to new vaccines from GSK and Oxford. Yet, the achievements may be overshadowed by aid cutbacks from major donors. Gavi warns of potential adverse impacts on vaccination rates across Africa unless funding issues are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:53 IST
New Vaccines Revolutionize Malaria Control in Ghana, But Aid Cuts Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Ghana, the introduction of new malaria vaccines has been hailed as a significant development in combating child deaths from the disease. These vaccines, crafted by GSK and Oxford University, are complementing existing interventions like insecticide-treated nets and medicines, thereby closing crucial gaps in malaria control.

However, Gavi and health experts warn that these strides are threatened by diminishing aid from countries like the U.S. and UK. With funding falling short of the $2.9 billion target, many fear decreased vaccination rates could result in thousands of preventable child deaths unless alternative support is secured.

Despite these financial hurdles, initial vaccine rollouts in 24 African nations promise hope. Although logistical challenges exist, and high costs persist, ongoing adjustments to pricing and commitments from individual African nations aim to sustain this momentum against one of the deadliest diseases affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026