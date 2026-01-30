UPDATE 7-Democrats say deal reached with Trump to avert shutdown, immigration talks to continue

U.S. Senate Democrats have ‌reached a deal that would avert a partial government shutdown and buy time to negotiate new restrictions on President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, a ⁠Democratic aide said on Thursday. The deal would separate the debate over aggressive immigration tactics from a broad funding package that Congress must pass before midnight Friday to ensure that agencies such as ​the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services can operate without interruption. The White House ‍and Senate Republicans did not immediately confirm whether a deal had been reached. Democrats had threatened to hold up the funding package, in an effort to force Trump to rein in the Department of Homeland Security, which handles immigration ⁠enforcement ‌among other matters. The agreement would ⁠strip out DHS from the funding bill, allowing Congress to pass the overall package of bills quickly and avert ‍a partial government shutdown on Saturday. DHS funding would be temporarily extended for two weeks, giving negotiators time to ​reach an agreement on immigration tactics. Senate Democrats, angered by the shooting of a ⁠second U.S. citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last weekend, have demanded new restrictions, including an end to roving patrols, ⁠a ban on face masks, and a requirement to wear body cameras. The killing of Alex Pretti last Saturday spurred widespread public outrage, prompting the Trump administration to de-escalate operations in the ⁠region. Any changes made in the Senate would also have to be approved by the Republican-controlled House ⁠of Representatives, which signed ‌off on the spending package last week.

