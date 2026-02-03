Left Menu

Spain Sets New Social Media Age Restrictions for Minors

Spain plans to ban social media access for minors under 16, requiring platforms to set up age verification systems, as announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The government will also introduce legislation to hold social media companies accountable for unlawful content. This follows similar actions by Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:59 IST
Spain Sets New Social Media Age Restrictions for Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain is taking a significant step in digital regulation by banning social media access for minors under the age of 16. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed the plan during his address at the World Government Summit in Dubai, emphasizing the necessity of age verification systems on social media platforms.

"Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone," Sanchez stated. "We will no longer accept that." His government is gearing up to implement a new bill aimed at holding social media executives responsible for illegal and hateful digital content.

This decision by Spain follows Australia's pioneering move in December when it became the first country to implement such a ban. Other nations, including Britain and France, are also observing these developments closely as they consider adopting similar age-based regulations for online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026