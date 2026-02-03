Tamil Nadu Man Nabbed in Bengaluru for Selling Ganja

In an intensive crackdown on narcotics, Begur police arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for allegedly peddling ganja. A substantial 4 kg and 850 grams of the banned substance, valued at Rs 2.50 lakh, were confiscated during the operation.

The arrest took place following a tip-off received by the Begur Police Station on February 1, indicating the suspect's activities near a cesspool by a hostel on Devarchikkanhalli's main road. Upon investigation, officers detained the suspect, who confessed to being unemployed and selling ganja for financial reasons. He revealed sourcing the narcotic from Odisha's hill regions at a lower price before distributing it at a premium in Bengaluru.

The operation, led by Police Inspector Krishnakumar, was executed under Deputy Commissioner Narayana M's guidance. This arrest coincides with a broader initiative in Bengaluru, where police recently apprehended ten individuals, seizing drugs worth approximately Rs 4 crore.

