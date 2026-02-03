Bhutan's Queen Mother Honored with Soldier of Humanity Award

The queen mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, was awarded the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma 'Soldier of Humanity' Award on Tuesday at an event in Kokrajhar, Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region. The prestigious honor recognizes her outstanding humanitarian efforts and compassionate leadership.

During the ceremony at Bodoland University's Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya praised the queen mother's contributions to social welfare and cultural preservation. He called the award a perfect tribute to her unwavering dedication to human dignity.

The 'Soldier of Humanity' Award, inspired by 'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma's ideals, emphasizes social justice and human rights. The event also celebrated Indo-Bhutanese relations, with dignitaries including Gelephu Mindfulness City's governor and Assam's minister present.