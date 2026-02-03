Left Menu

Bhutan's Queen Mother Honored with Soldier of Humanity Award

The queen mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, received the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma 'Soldier of Humanity' Award in 2025 at Kokrajhar, Assam, recognizing her humanitarian services and leadership. The award highlights Bhutan-India ties and the legacy of Upendra Nath Brahma in promoting justice and human dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:44 IST
Bhutan's Queen Mother Honored with Soldier of Humanity Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The queen mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, was awarded the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma 'Soldier of Humanity' Award on Tuesday at an event in Kokrajhar, Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region. The prestigious honor recognizes her outstanding humanitarian efforts and compassionate leadership.

During the ceremony at Bodoland University's Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya praised the queen mother's contributions to social welfare and cultural preservation. He called the award a perfect tribute to her unwavering dedication to human dignity.

The 'Soldier of Humanity' Award, inspired by 'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma's ideals, emphasizes social justice and human rights. The event also celebrated Indo-Bhutanese relations, with dignitaries including Gelephu Mindfulness City's governor and Assam's minister present.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026