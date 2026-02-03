Ayushman Vay Vandana: Transforming Senior Healthcare Coverage

In a significant development for senior healthcare, more than 96 lakh Ayushman Vay Vandana cards have been issued across India, as announced by Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, in the Rajya Sabha. This initiative forms part of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which provides Rs 5 lakh health coverage per family annually.

Originally initiated for broader populations, the scheme was expanded in October 2024 to include six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of socio-economic status. By December 31, 2025, these efforts facilitated 10.33 lakh hospital admissions costing Rs 2,154.37 crore, benefiting both male and female beneficiaries.

The expansive network includes more than 33,000 empanelled hospitals, among which 15,733 are private. Ayushman Vay Vandana cardholders now have broader access to essential medical services, promising improved healthcare outcomes for India's aging population.