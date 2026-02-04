Health News Highlights: GE HealthCare Optimism, Nestle Recall Expansion, and Obesity Drug Warnings

GE HealthCare is optimistic about its financial future, projecting an annual profit above Wall Street expectations due to the consistent demand for its diagnostic and imaging devices. Hospitals are heavily investing in these devices, driven by the need for advanced medical procedures, especially for aging populations.

Nestle has expanded its recall of infant formula, widening the scope to include a batch of Guigoz after France adjusted its toxin thresholds. This has sparked a broad recall across various nations and heightened parental concerns about toxin levels in baby products from a factory in China.

The obesity drug market faces turmoil as companies like Novo Nordisk report 'unprecedented' price pressures. These challenges are linked to U.S. regulatory efforts to cut drug costs, leading to projected sales declines. Novo Nordisk, for instance, foresees a significant profit drop this year, raising industry-wide concerns.