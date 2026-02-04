Nestlé Expands Infant Formula Recall Amid New Toxin Limits
Nestlé is expanding its recall of infant formula after France lowered its safety threshold for cereulide toxin. This recall includes a batch of Guigoz formula, due to detections of the toxin in ingredients from a Chinese factory. Investigations continue after the potential link to infant deaths.
Nestlé has broadened its recall of infant formula, now including a batch of Guigoz, after France reduced the maximum threshold for the cereulide toxin. This move contradicts analyst expectations which had suggested no further recalls by the Swiss company would be necessary.
The cereulide toxin, known to cause nausea and vomiting, was detected in ingredients sourced from a Chinese factory that supplies numerous infant formula manufacturers, including Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis. The discovery has prompted recalls in many countries and raised concerns among parents.
French health officials intend to strengthen consumer protections with the new safety limit following consultations with the EU's food safety authority. Investigations continue after possible connections to the deaths of two infants involving recalled Guigoz products, though no evidence of a link has emerged yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
