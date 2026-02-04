Left Menu

Nestlé Expands Infant Formula Recall Amid New Toxin Limits

Nestlé is expanding its recall of infant formula after France lowered its safety threshold for cereulide toxin. This recall includes a batch of Guigoz formula, due to detections of the toxin in ingredients from a Chinese factory. Investigations continue after the potential link to infant deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:38 IST
Nestlé Expands Infant Formula Recall Amid New Toxin Limits

Nestlé has broadened its recall of infant formula, now including a batch of Guigoz, after France reduced the maximum threshold for the cereulide toxin. This move contradicts analyst expectations which had suggested no further recalls by the Swiss company would be necessary.

The cereulide toxin, known to cause nausea and vomiting, was detected in ingredients sourced from a Chinese factory that supplies numerous infant formula manufacturers, including Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis. The discovery has prompted recalls in many countries and raised concerns among parents.

French health officials intend to strengthen consumer protections with the new safety limit following consultations with the EU's food safety authority. Investigations continue after possible connections to the deaths of two infants involving recalled Guigoz products, though no evidence of a link has emerged yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global
2
Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

 Cyprus
3
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
4
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026