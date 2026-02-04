Haryana Expands Cancer Care with New Day Care Centres

To mark World Cancer Day, the Haryana government inaugurated new Day Care Cancer Centres at 22 district hospitals across the state on Wednesday, according to officials.

This ambitious expansion seeks to decentralize cancer care services, making them more accessible and affordable to patients.

By increasing the number of operational centres from five to 22, the government aims to provide vital services like follow-up chemotherapy, palliative care, symptom management, and post-treatment support directly at the district level.