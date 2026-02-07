Kerala’s Public Push for Affordable Organ Transplants

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concerns over the prohibitive costs imposed by private hospitals for organ transplantation, promising swift action on a proposed state-run facility. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kerala Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant (KIOTT), Vijayan highlighted the need for affordable medical solutions in the state.

Vijayan emphasized that while private hospitals dominate the organ transplant sector with high fees, KIOTT will offer advanced surgeries at significantly reduced costs. The initiative aims to make organ transplants accessible to the average citizen, positioning Kerala as a leader in health sector initiatives.

With a substantial investment from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the Rs 525-crore project is a significant step towards revolutionizing healthcare accessibility. KIOTT will not only serve as a treatment center but also as a hub for advanced research and training in organ transplantation, comparable to prestigious facilities worldwide.

