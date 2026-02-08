Takaichi's Command: Japan's Political Landscape Transformed by Landslide Victory

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition appeared poised to achieve a substantial majority in the nation's lower house, according to exit polls during Sunday's election. Public broadcaster NHK suggests Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to secure between 274 and 328 seats of the 465 available, surpassing the 233 required for a majority.

Chris Scicluna, Head of Research at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe, commented, "A large majority should be more consistent with fiscal sustainability and will likely bolster equities when markets reopen." Similarly, Takahide Kiuchi of Nomura Research Institute speculated that Takaichi's administration would not have complete freedom, cautioning against unchecked fiscal expansion lest it leads to currency and market instability.

Following this decisive outcome, the strategic focus may encompass promoting Japan's economic champions, with new initiatives fostering mergers and industrial consolidation. Analysts predict a stable political mandate could drive strong fiscal policy continuity, impacting yen values and Japanese government bond yields as the administration balances proactive fiscal policy with discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)