Uttarakhand Storms into Ranji Trophy Semifinals with Dominant Win

Uttarakhand secured a stunning victory over Jharkhand to secure a Ranji Trophy semifinal spot. Mayank Mishra and Abhay Negi's exceptional bowling dismantled Jharkhand's lineup. With Mishra claiming 5/22 and Negi delivering 4/36, Jharkhand was bowled out for 130, granting Uttarakhand an innings-and-six-run triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:38 IST
Uttarakhand showcased a commanding performance to crush Jharkhand by an innings as they earned a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. The pace-spin combination of Abhay Negi and Mayank Mishra was instrumental on Day 3, decimating the opposition's batting order.

Veteran spinner Mayank Mishra mesmerized with a stellar 5 for 22, while Abhay Negi's fierce pace attack resulted in a 4 for 36 spell. Their joint efforts restricted Jharkhand to a mere 130 runs, securing a comprehensive innings-and-six-runs victory.

Resuming from 282 for 5, Uttarakhand extended their first-innings lead before being all out for 371. Abhay Negi's invaluable 46 ran was crucial. Despite Jharkhand's intermittent resistance, marked by a brief 86-run partnership, their lineup disintegrated, collapsing from 100 for 3 to 126 for 9 due to Mishra's dominance.

