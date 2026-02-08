Silent State: The Cost of Jharkhand's Development Stagnation

Jharkhand's development has ground to a halt, claims AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, as locals remain silent, subdued by a monthly grant from the Maiya Samman Yojana.

Mahto outlined the challenges the state faces, pointing out that over a lakh of its tribal, Dalit, and OBC citizens have moved to Delhi for work and rural youth migrate to other states for better opportunities.

He accused the JMM-led government of using monetary incentives to silence public outcry, even as essential projects like road construction and water supply suffer. The party meeting in Ranchi saw many, including Army veterans, joining the AJSU Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)