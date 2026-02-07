Left Menu

Unyielding Battle: Kerala Nurse Overcomes Nipah Virus Twice

Kerala Minister Veena George visited Tito, a nurse who survived the Nipah virus twice. Tito, while recovering from delayed encephalitis, contributed critically during the 2023 outbreak. His effort helped reduce mortality rates significantly. The minister commended his work and wished him a speedy recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:25 IST
In an inspiring show of resilience, Tito, a nurse from Kerala, has survived the Nipah virus twice. Kerala Minister Veena George visited him to acknowledge his crucial role during the 2023 outbreak.

Despite developing delayed encephalitis after his initial bout with the virus, Tito shared key information crucial for creating the contact list, substantially reducing the virus's mortality rate during the outbreak.

Minister George expressed hope for his full recovery, noting his second infection's rarity and non-contagious nature, emphasizing the courage and dedication Tito exhibited in the face of adversity.

