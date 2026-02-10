Left Menu

Obesity's Alarming Link to Increased Risk of Severe Infectious Diseases

A study published in The Lancet reveals that individuals with obesity face a 70% higher chance of hospitalization or death from infectious diseases like flu and COVID-19. The research underscores the urgent need for policies promoting healthy living and weight management to curb rising obesity-related illness rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:30 IST
A recent study in The Lancet reveals a startling connection between obesity and severe outcomes from infectious diseases such as flu, COVID-19, and pneumonia.

The research indicates that individuals with obesity are 70 percent more likely to be hospitalized or die from these diseases. Extrapolating globally, researchers estimate that obesity was linked to 0.6 million deaths in 2023.

Experts stress the need for urgent policies fostering access to healthy food and physical activity, as obesity rates and related hospitalizations are expected to surge.

