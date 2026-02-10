Obesity's Alarming Link to Increased Risk of Severe Infectious Diseases

A recent study in The Lancet reveals a startling connection between obesity and severe outcomes from infectious diseases such as flu, COVID-19, and pneumonia.

The research indicates that individuals with obesity are 70 percent more likely to be hospitalized or die from these diseases. Extrapolating globally, researchers estimate that obesity was linked to 0.6 million deaths in 2023.

Experts stress the need for urgent policies fostering access to healthy food and physical activity, as obesity rates and related hospitalizations are expected to surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)