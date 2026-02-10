Left Menu

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

A study published in The Lancet reveals that obesity increases the risk of hospitalization or death from infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and flu, by 70%. Conducted by UK and Finnish researchers, the study links obesity to 10% of global infection-related deaths, emphasizing the need for effective public health policies.

A recent study published in The Lancet has highlighted the alarming link between obesity and an increased risk of hospitalization or death from infectious diseases. Researchers from the UK and Finland found that individuals with obesity are 70% more likely to face severe outcomes from diseases like COVID-19, flu, and pneumonia.

The research involved data analysis from over 540,000 participants across the UK and Finland, revealing that severe obesity could triple the risk. The findings suggest that obesity contributed to 10.8% of global infection-related deaths in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for public health interventions.

Public health expert Solja Nyberg stresses the importance of implementing policies to combat obesity, including access to affordable healthy food and promoting physical activity, to reduce the growing impact of obesity on global health.

