Jharkhand's Bold Move: Eradicating Elephantiasis by 2029
A 16-day mass drug administration campaign has been launched in 14 districts of Jharkhand to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2029, targeting nearly half a million people. Health workers will distribute drugs at designated booths and through door-to-door visits, excluding children under two, pregnant, and seriously ill individuals.
The Jharkhand government initiated a 16-day campaign on Tuesday across 14 districts, including Ranchi and Bokaro, to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2029.
The disease, spread through mosquito bites, causes disfigurement and fluid retention. Health teams will administer diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and albendazole to over 4,91,000 people through booths and door-to-door efforts.
Exclusions include children under two, pregnant women, and the seriously ill. The initiative is a step towards a healthier Jharkhand, said Health Minister Irfan Ansari.
