South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

South Korea intends to increase its number of medical students by 16% in 2027, a move the health ministry announced on Tuesday. This decision follows similar measures that sparked nationwide protests in 2024, causing a healthcare crisis.

The health ministry plans to increase the medical student quota to 3,548 in 2027, marking an increment of 490 students from 2024. The initiative aims to reinforce regional, essential, and public healthcare facilities. The government plans to implement phased increases to reach 3,871 students by 2030.

Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong emphasized that the plan was developed after discussions and aims to maintain communication with medical professionals and the public. The Korean Medical Association has criticized the decision, labeling it irresponsible and based on flawed data, raising questions on potential future protests from doctors.

