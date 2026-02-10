The Pink Tag Revolution: Fashion Meets Health for Nation-Building

The Pink Tag Project, a groundbreaking initiative by the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation and Network 18 Sanjeevani, is taking the fashion industry by storm. This unique approach combines traditional clothing with a modern health intervention, ingeniously embedding breast health awareness into saree blouses.

Suta, a homegrown D2C brand known for redefining the saree for the modern Indian woman, has partnered with the Pink Tag Project. By attaching a simple yet powerful reminder for self-examination next to the wash-care label, Suta transforms garments into tools for health awareness and personal care.

The project builds from grassroots efforts, pioneered by rural tailors, to an industry-wide movement. This collaboration not only promotes early detection of breast cancer but also sets an example for how fashion can drive social change. By bringing Pink Tags into mainstream fashion, Suta exemplifies how brands can weave social purpose into their fabric.

