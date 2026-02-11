US Joins WHO to Shape Future Flu Vaccines

The United States is set to participate in a World Health Organization meeting at the end of the month. The agenda: deciding the composition of upcoming influenza vaccines.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness, noted a slight dip in the global circulation of influenza virus samples due to recent funding challenges. However, she assured that shipments have resumed.

The global influenza surveillance and response network, consisting of over 150 laboratories across 130 countries, plays a crucial role in tracking seasonal and zoonotic influenza viruses. This network updates vaccine recommendations every six months.

