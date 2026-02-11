Left Menu

US Joins WHO to Shape Future Flu Vaccines

The United States will attend a WHO meeting to discuss future influenza vaccines. Despite a recent dip in virus sample circulation due to funding issues, shipments are back on track. Maria Van Kerkhove highlighted the importance of the global influenza surveillance network in updating vaccine recommendations biannually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:04 IST
US Joins WHO to Shape Future Flu Vaccines

The United States is set to participate in a World Health Organization meeting at the end of the month. The agenda: deciding the composition of upcoming influenza vaccines.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness, noted a slight dip in the global circulation of influenza virus samples due to recent funding challenges. However, she assured that shipments have resumed.

The global influenza surveillance and response network, consisting of over 150 laboratories across 130 countries, plays a crucial role in tracking seasonal and zoonotic influenza viruses. This network updates vaccine recommendations every six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children

Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children

 India
2
Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict: Mosques Targeted in Kordofan

Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict: Mosques Targeted in Kordofan

 Egypt
3
Macron Pushes for Unified European Energy Market

Macron Pushes for Unified European Energy Market

 Belgium
4
Job Market Paradox: Booming Growth, Weak Hiring

Job Market Paradox: Booming Growth, Weak Hiring

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026