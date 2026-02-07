Global Health Shifts: Nipah Virus Case, Drug Price Wars, and South Carolina Measles Surge

The World Health Organization confirmed the death of a woman from Nipah virus in Bangladesh, igniting heightened health measures across Asia. The virus, frequently reported in Bangladesh, has sparked vigilance in neighboring India as well.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has launched TrumpRx.gov, a prescription drug website designed to lower costs, particularly emphasizing discounts on popular weight-loss medications, as speculated by experts.

Meanwhile, South Carolina records a drastic upswing in measles cases, escalating from 44 to 920 infections. This surge indicates potential long-lasting effects and exposes the challenges in vaccination coverage in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)