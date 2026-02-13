UPDATE 1-US Senate blocks Homeland Security funding, raising likelihood of shutdown
The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, raises the likelihood the embattled agency could face a shutdown if funding expires on Saturday, though any real-world impact could be minimal. Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents.
Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread public backlash after agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month.
