UPDATE 1-US Senate blocks Homeland Security funding, raising likelihood of shutdown

The U.S. ‌Senate on Thursday blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a ‌Friday deadline, as Democrats pressed to rein ‌in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to ⁠advance ​the bill, raises ⁠the likelihood the embattled agency could face a shutdown ⁠if funding expires on Saturday, though any ​real-world impact could be minimal.

Democrats said they ⁠would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree ⁠to ​reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread ⁠public backlash after agents killed two U.S. citizens ⁠in ⁠Minneapolis last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)