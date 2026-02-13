Left Menu

WHO prequalifies new polio vaccine to boost global outbreak response

The ​World Health Organization said ​on Friday ‌it had ​prequalified another novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a ‌step it said would speed efforts to eradicate the disease.

The ​World Health Organization said ​on Friday ‌it had ​prequalified another novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a ‌step it said would speed efforts to eradicate the disease. Prequalification certifies that the vaccine meets international ‌standards for quality and safety, allowing U.N. agencies ‌such as UNICEF to buy and distribute it for immunization campaigns.

The nOPV2 shot is designed to ⁠be ​more genetically ⁠stable than older oral polio vaccines, lowering the risk ⁠of triggering new outbreaks while helping to stop ​transmission, the WHO said. The move follows a ⁠pledge by global leaders in December to provide $1.9 ⁠billion ​to support eradication efforts, aiming to protect 370 million children each year despite ⁠recent budget cuts.

Polio, a disabling and potentially life-threatening disease, has ⁠been ⁠wiped out in many regions but continues to circulate.

