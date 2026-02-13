Left Menu

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna aims for international growth following challenges with the U.S. FDA on its flu vaccine and changing domestic vaccine policies. The company seeks to enhance its presence in the U.K., Canada, and Australia, with expectations of a 10% revenue growth by 2026, primarily from international markets.

Moderna is shifting focus to international markets after facing setbacks in the United States regarding regulatory issues with its flu vaccine. The U.S. FDA's refusal to review Moderna's latest flu vaccine citing trial design flaws has prompted the company to leverage its partnerships abroad, anticipating significant revenue from the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Despite the regulatory hurdles at home, Moderna foresees up to a 10% growth in revenue by 2026. Currently, international market sales will be pivotal as the company anticipates around half of its revenue to come from outside the U.S., contrasting with last year's 62% domestic revenue share.

CEO Stephane Bancel expressed concerns over the U.S. regulatory environment, noting that revolutionary treatments might reach international markets before the U.S. If the uncertainty continues, it may deter investments in innovative medicines, affecting health advancements pioneered by American companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

