Left Menu

Hepatitis Outbreak in Haryana Village Raises Alarm

An alarming outbreak of liver-related diseases, including Hepatitis B and C, has been reported in Chhainsa village in Haryana's Palwal district. While officials confirm seven deaths, locals claim the toll is higher. The health department monitors the situation and investigates water sources amid concerns over sanitation and healthcare practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:13 IST
Hepatitis Outbreak in Haryana Village Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming outbreak of liver-related ailments has gripped Chhainsa village in Haryana's Palwal district, officials reported. Out of the seven confirmed deaths, four were attributed to Hepatitis B, raising major health concerns in this rural area, while locals claim the actual death toll is higher.

The outbreak has emphasized the need for cleaner drinking water and improved health practices, as the village population of nearly 5,700 faces fears of further infections. The Health Department has been collecting blood samples and ensuring water chlorination in an effort to control the spread.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has instructed comprehensive steps to tackle the situation, while possible healthcare malpractice by local quacks is under investigation. The situation remains under control, according to Palwal Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth, with continuous monitoring and government intervention underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026