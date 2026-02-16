Hepatitis Outbreak in Haryana Village Raises Alarm

An alarming outbreak of liver-related ailments has gripped Chhainsa village in Haryana's Palwal district, officials reported. Out of the seven confirmed deaths, four were attributed to Hepatitis B, raising major health concerns in this rural area, while locals claim the actual death toll is higher.

The outbreak has emphasized the need for cleaner drinking water and improved health practices, as the village population of nearly 5,700 faces fears of further infections. The Health Department has been collecting blood samples and ensuring water chlorination in an effort to control the spread.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has instructed comprehensive steps to tackle the situation, while possible healthcare malpractice by local quacks is under investigation. The situation remains under control, according to Palwal Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth, with continuous monitoring and government intervention underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)