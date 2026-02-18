Left Menu

Questioning Exercise: Reevaluating its Role in Osteoarthritis Treatment

Recent analysis suggests that the positive effects of exercise on osteoarthritis symptoms may be minimal, short-lived, and not significantly better than no treatment. The study questions exercise as a primary treatment for osteoarthritis and underscores the need for new research priorities in understanding its benefits.

A recent analysis challenges the long-held belief that exercise serves as an effective primary treatment for osteoarthritis. Published in the journal Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases Open, the study suggests minimal and short-lived benefits of exercise, comparable to placebo or no treatment.

Researchers, including those from Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, analyzed data from five systematic reviews and 28 randomized clinical trials. Involving over 12,000 participants, the findings revealed negligible effects of exercise compared to other treatments like painkillers, manual therapy, or even doing nothing.

Evidence pointed to short-term benefits of exercise for knee osteoarthritis pain, with moderate certainty showing small effects for hip and hand osteoarthritis. These results invite a reevaluation of current research priorities and treatment approaches for osteoarthritis, according to the researchers.

