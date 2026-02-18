Left Menu

India and Estonia Strengthen Ties through Economic and Technological Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Estonian President Alar Karis discussed strengthening the bilateral economic partnership, especially in light of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Their talks also covered topics like futuristic technologies, energy management, and global geopolitical dynamics. Karis is attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India and Estonia Strengthen Ties through Economic and Technological Collaboration
On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis to bolster India-Estonia economic relations, with an emphasis on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The two leaders explored avenues for collaboration in emerging technologies and energy management.

Modi highlighted Estonia's impressive advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, expressing enthusiasm for how these sectors could invigorate their economic partnership. Discussions also addressed India's stance on reducing Russian fossil fuel imports, aligning with European efforts to counter aggression against Ukraine.

President Karis, in India for the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, acknowledged India's growing global influence, further empowered by the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. The summit features participation from over 500 AI leaders, government officials, and industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

