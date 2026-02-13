Left Menu

Bengal court exonerates expert in alternative therapy of cancer from charges of false claims

Maintaining that all the charges levelled against Aradeep and his father by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and the ED were false, motivated and groundless, one of their lawyers said, After prolonged and rigorous judicial trials, they were both honourably acquitted from all the police cases by the Fast Track-I Court at Barasat, West Bengal. Passing the judgment, the additional sessions judge had observed that the prosecution has totally failed to prove the case beyond minimum reasonable doubt and as such, I find no alternative but to form my opinion that the accused persons deserve to be acquitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:46 IST
Bengal court exonerates expert in alternative therapy of cancer from charges of false claims
  • Country:
  • India

A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has exonerated an expert in alternative therapy of cancer from the charges of making false claims over his profession. Following the exoneration, a PMLA court has also acquitted Aradeep Chatterjee of the money laundering charges that were brought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on the criminal case initiated by the state police in June 2017. His homoeopathic doctor father, Ashim Kumar Chatterjee, who had also been arrested, was honourably discharged of the charges of assisting him. Aradeep was apprehended in June 2017 on the accusation that he had been unlawfully earning money by treating cancer patients and was booked under various charges, including cheating by impersonation, forgery, criminal conspiracy and abetment. The police had also arrested his father in August of that year for allegedly extending unlawful assistance to his son. Based on the charge sheets of the police cases, the ED lodged a case in 2017, following which their properties and bank accounts were attached, and a prosecution complaint was lodged in the special ED court at Bichar Bhavan under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Aradeep's lawyers said. Aradeep was released on bail in January 2018, and his father was also granted bail by a competent court thereafter. Maintaining that all the charges levelled against Aradeep and his father by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and the ED were ''false, motivated and groundless'', one of their lawyers said, ''After prolonged and rigorous judicial trials, they were both honourably acquitted from all the police cases by the Fast Track-I Court at Barasat, West Bengal.'' Passing the judgment, the additional sessions judge had observed that the ''prosecution has totally failed to prove the case beyond minimum reasonable doubt and as such, I find no alternative but to form my opinion that the accused persons deserve to be acquitted''. The lawyers claimed that the two have also been honourably discharged from the money laundering case by the Special ED Court at Bichar Bhawan, Kolkata. ''Consequently, the savings of Aradeep Chatterjee, which had been attached by the ED and the police as proceeds of crime, were released and returned to him along with the accrued interest,'' one of Aradeep's lawyers added. The special court, discharging Aradeep and his father of the money laundering charges, observed, ''The proposed charge against the accused persons appears to be groundless as a result of the order of acquittal passed in the scheduled offence by a competent court.'' Expressing his faith in the judiciary, Aradeep said that his exoneration establishes that he obeyed all the laws of the land. ''My vindication proves that my country has a very strong and progressive Constitution which safeguards our rights and never denies justice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

 India
2
PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's poll victory

PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's p...

 India
3
EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russian rate call looms

EMERGING MARKETS-EM on track for stellar week despite tech-led wobble; Russi...

 Global
4
Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential

Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026