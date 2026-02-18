Left Menu

Moderna's mRNA Flu Vaccine Faces FDA Scrutiny Amidst Approval Dispute

The FDA is reviewing Moderna's new mRNA-based flu vaccine application following a dispute over trial participants. Moderna claims the trial design was FDA-approved, while FDA's vaccine chief criticized it. Moderna seeks full approval for adults 50-64 and accelerated approval for those over 65.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:45 IST
Moderna's mRNA Flu Vaccine Faces FDA Scrutiny Amidst Approval Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Moderna's innovative mRNA flu vaccine is under review by the FDA after resolving a dispute over its application process.

The controversy arose due to FDA vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad's refusal to review the trial data, which Moderna argues was previously agreed upon.

Now, Moderna aims for full approval for adults aged 50 to 64 and accelerated approval for seniors, with further studies post-market launch, reflecting ongoing scrutiny under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026