Toxin Found in Recalled Danone Infant Formula

Traces of a toxin linked to nausea and vomiting were discovered in infant formula products recalled by Danone. The Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office identified the toxin cereulide in two Aptamil Pronutra products, leading to significant concern and 20 reports of potential illness as of February 3.

Traces of a toxin capable of causing nausea and vomiting were detected in infant formula products recently recalled by Danone, Swiss authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspicious toxin, cereulide, was identified in "Aptamil Pronutra 1, 1.2 kg" and "Aptamil Pronutra Junior 12+" following initial tests after multiple recalls by manufacturers in Switzerland due to contamination concerns.

Danone issued the recall on February 5, prompted by the toxin discovery that has resulted in the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office receiving 20 illness reports since February 3.

