The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in organizing the AI Impact Summit, a move seen as a pivotal moment for India's role in the global artificial intelligence scene. The summit witnessed attendance from over 100 countries, including high-profile figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from top tech firms, underscoring India's emerging status as a key driver of the AI revolution globally.

Despite the summit's success, Congress has remained critical. Party leader Jairam Ramesh disparaged Modi's 'MANAV' acronym, while Rahul Gandhi labeled the event a 'disorganized PR spectacle' and criticized the inclusion of Chinese products as embarrassing for India. This criticism follows a pattern of political contention surrounding advancements spearheaded by Modi's administration.

In response, BJP spokespeople emphasized the need to separate technological progress from political biases, highlighting the pride felt by many in the technology sector and the broader Indian populace. They argue that the Congress party's inability to acknowledge the country's technological achievements reflects a broader frustration with Modi's leadership. The summit marks a significant milestone in India's digital history, with Modi advocating a human-centric, open approach to AI, challenging detractors to recognize the nation's growing capabilities.

