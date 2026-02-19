Left Menu

India's Visionary Leap in AI Under Modi's Leadership

The BJP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful AI Impact Summit, marking India as a key player in AI development. The Congress criticized the event, which included global leaders, as a disorganized PR spectacle. Modi emphasized a human-centric, sovereign AI approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:52 IST
India's Visionary Leap in AI Under Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in organizing the AI Impact Summit, a move seen as a pivotal moment for India's role in the global artificial intelligence scene. The summit witnessed attendance from over 100 countries, including high-profile figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from top tech firms, underscoring India's emerging status as a key driver of the AI revolution globally.

Despite the summit's success, Congress has remained critical. Party leader Jairam Ramesh disparaged Modi's 'MANAV' acronym, while Rahul Gandhi labeled the event a 'disorganized PR spectacle' and criticized the inclusion of Chinese products as embarrassing for India. This criticism follows a pattern of political contention surrounding advancements spearheaded by Modi's administration.

In response, BJP spokespeople emphasized the need to separate technological progress from political biases, highlighting the pride felt by many in the technology sector and the broader Indian populace. They argue that the Congress party's inability to acknowledge the country's technological achievements reflects a broader frustration with Modi's leadership. The summit marks a significant milestone in India's digital history, with Modi advocating a human-centric, open approach to AI, challenging detractors to recognize the nation's growing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026