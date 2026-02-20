Empowering Fishermen: Digital Access to India's Blue Economy
Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh awarded fishing access passes within India's Exclusive Economic Zone to fishermen in Gujarat. This initiative eliminates middlemen, promotes digitization, and supports Blue Economy goals. The effort, part of a broader governance framework, includes grants and safety kits for enhanced maritime safety.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh distributed fishing access passes for India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at Veraval, Gujarat. This initiative bypasses middlemen by adopting a digital approach, facilitating transparent and direct access for fishermen.
Singh granted access passes to 37 fishermen from 24 fisheries cooperative societies, complete with safety kits including GPS devices and life jackets. Highlighting a significant departure from past practices, Singh emphasized the digital transformation under the Modi government. The EEZ framework, developed through extensive consultations, aims to be inclusive and future-ready.
The event also witnessed the launch of a Rs 2 lakh grant to new fisheries cooperatives, further supporting the government's Blue Economy vision. Fishermen are encouraged to form cooperatives, leveraging EEZ benefits under new guidelines, while access passes will be dispensed via the RealCraft portal. The initiative is pivotal in promoting sustainable and productive offshore fishing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Plans for Tiger Revival: A Tigress for Ratanmahal
Stranded at Sea: Gujarat Fishermen's Plight in Pakistani Prisons
Contamination Controversy: Gujarat Assembly's Water Bottle Drama
Seven persons, including two women, dead after car rams into truck at Kumbhghat in Gujarat's Valsad district. Police.
NTPC Renewable Energy Boosts Solar Output with New Gujarat Project