Empowering Fishermen: Digital Access to India's Blue Economy

On Friday, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh distributed fishing access passes for India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at Veraval, Gujarat. This initiative bypasses middlemen by adopting a digital approach, facilitating transparent and direct access for fishermen.

Singh granted access passes to 37 fishermen from 24 fisheries cooperative societies, complete with safety kits including GPS devices and life jackets. Highlighting a significant departure from past practices, Singh emphasized the digital transformation under the Modi government. The EEZ framework, developed through extensive consultations, aims to be inclusive and future-ready.

The event also witnessed the launch of a Rs 2 lakh grant to new fisheries cooperatives, further supporting the government's Blue Economy vision. Fishermen are encouraged to form cooperatives, leveraging EEZ benefits under new guidelines, while access passes will be dispensed via the RealCraft portal. The initiative is pivotal in promoting sustainable and productive offshore fishing.

