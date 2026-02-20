Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering Marks Milestone with Over Rs. 1,000 Crore Revenue

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited achieved consolidated revenue exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore within nine months of 2025. The company reported profit before tax of Rs. 4,322.37 lakh and a net profit of Rs. 3,129.42 lakh. Their success highlights expanding infrastructure demands and showcases their strong position in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, a prominent infrastructure solutions provider, achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs. 1,000 crore in revenue within the first nine months of 2025. The company's financial success reflects India's growing infrastructure demands and Salasar's strategic positioning.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, Salasar reported Rs. 1,058 crore in revenue, with profit before tax at Rs. 4,322.37 lakh and net profit at Rs. 3,129.42 lakh. The results were approved by the Board of Directors on February 14, 2026, highlighting robust performance across core verticals, especially in their Steel Structures and EPC Projects segments.

With a strong order pipeline and reinforced by sector tailwinds, Salasar is poised for continued growth, driving infrastructure across telecom, power, and more. Managing Director Shashank Agarwal emphasized the company's resilience and readiness to capitalize on India's multi-year infrastructure upcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

