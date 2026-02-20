Royal Turmoil: Arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Sparks Global Headlines

In an unprecedented incident, British police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, on charges of misconduct in public office. The arrest was made on his 66th birthday, following allegations of him supplying confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation after being detained for more than a decade-long association with Epstein. His arrest has grabbed media attention globally, with front-page headlines in several countries describing the downfall of a once-distinguished naval officer.

As search operations continue at his former Windsor mansion, the arrest marks a rare royal scandal. King Charles emphasized the necessity for the law to take its due course, underlining the gravity of the accusations. The investigation could extend months due to its complexity and potential international ramifications.

