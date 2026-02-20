Left Menu

Singapore Eases Nipah Virus Measures as Threat Diminishes

Singapore plans to relax Nipah virus public health measures from February 23, after no cases were reported following outbreaks in India and Bangladesh. The city-state remains vigilant as baseline surveillance continues. Migrant worker entry protocols remain, with public health measures ready for adjustments if conditions change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:09 IST
Singapore is set to ease some public health measures concerning the Nipah virus beginning February 23, as no cases have been reported in the city-state following outbreaks in India and Bangladesh, authorities announced Friday.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) stated that the Nipah virus situation in West Bengal has stabilized, with no new cases reported. Human-to-human transmission has not been detected in Bangladesh. Therefore, Singapore will cease temperature screening at its airport and seaports for arrivals from affected areas and stop issuing health advisories.

Despite this relaxation, Singapore continues monitoring the global situation and retains health declarations to maintain surveillance levels. The city remains prepared to adjust measures if necessary, especially since many construction and marine workers arrive from Bangladesh and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

