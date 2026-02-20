Singapore Eases Nipah Virus Measures as Threat Diminishes

Singapore is set to ease some public health measures concerning the Nipah virus beginning February 23, as no cases have been reported in the city-state following outbreaks in India and Bangladesh, authorities announced Friday.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) stated that the Nipah virus situation in West Bengal has stabilized, with no new cases reported. Human-to-human transmission has not been detected in Bangladesh. Therefore, Singapore will cease temperature screening at its airport and seaports for arrivals from affected areas and stop issuing health advisories.

Despite this relaxation, Singapore continues monitoring the global situation and retains health declarations to maintain surveillance levels. The city remains prepared to adjust measures if necessary, especially since many construction and marine workers arrive from Bangladesh and West Bengal.

