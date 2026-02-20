Left Menu

Minister J P Nadda Sets Bold Vision for AIIMS Expansion

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the need for new AIIMS to establish world-class patient care and medical education standards. Addressing a conclave, he highlighted structured feedback mechanisms, faculty recruitment, technological integration, and collaboration among AIIMS as key for enhancing India's public health system.

Updated: 20-02-2026 18:19 IST
In a decisive move to advance India's medical infrastructure, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has underscored the imperative strategy for 20 new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to achieve world-class standards in patient care.

During the Leadership Conclave, convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he highlighted the necessity for integrating structured patient feedback systems and the implementation of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence and telemedicine, to foster a patient-centric healthcare model. The meeting also demonstrated a successful collaboration among AIIMS, with an emphasis on governance, administrative efficiency, and academic excellence.

Minister Nadda stressed the importance of mutual support and collaboration within AIIMS to uphold both institutional ethos and the quality of healthcare. His forward-thinking approach also called for enhanced faculty recruitment, technology adoption, community outreach, and cross-institutional research collaborations, especially in rare diseases and medical technology innovation, ensuring a robust future for AIIMS institutions.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

