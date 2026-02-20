Minister J P Nadda Sets Bold Vision for AIIMS Expansion

In a decisive move to advance India's medical infrastructure, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has underscored the imperative strategy for 20 new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to achieve world-class standards in patient care.

During the Leadership Conclave, convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he highlighted the necessity for integrating structured patient feedback systems and the implementation of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence and telemedicine, to foster a patient-centric healthcare model. The meeting also demonstrated a successful collaboration among AIIMS, with an emphasis on governance, administrative efficiency, and academic excellence.

Minister Nadda stressed the importance of mutual support and collaboration within AIIMS to uphold both institutional ethos and the quality of healthcare. His forward-thinking approach also called for enhanced faculty recruitment, technology adoption, community outreach, and cross-institutional research collaborations, especially in rare diseases and medical technology innovation, ensuring a robust future for AIIMS institutions.

