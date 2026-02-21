Left Menu

India Launches Indigenous Td Vaccine: A Milestone in National Health Security

Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched the indigenously manufactured tetanus and adult diphtheria (Td) vaccine at the Central Research Institute in Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in India's Universal Immunization Programme. The initiative aligns with India's vision for self-reliance in health and the pharmaceutical sector.

In a historic move to advance public health security, Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the indigenously produced tetanus and adult diphtheria (Td) vaccine on Saturday. Speaking at the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Nadda highlighted that the vaccine is now a vital component of the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), with an initial distribution plan of 55 lakh doses by April. The production capacity is expected to expand, contributing to India's largest immunization initiative.

Nadda praised the scientists and technical experts at CRI, emphasizing that the launch is a pivotal step towards achieving autonomy in healthcare, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. India, often dubbed the 'pharmacy of the world', boasts significant achievements in vaccine production and regulatory standards, having reached Maturity Level 3 in WHO benchmarking. CRI's role exemplifies the nation's prowess in vaccine development, which historically takes decades for diseases such as tetanus and tuberculosis.

Recalling India's swift response during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadda noted the rapid development of two indigenous vaccines delivered to over 220 crore individuals. The digital delivery system for vaccination certificates marks a significant progression in public health management. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries, reinforcing global ties. Nadda also emphasized the CRI as the first government body to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices, reflecting the modernization of public sector vaccine manufacturing. The UIP, covering 11 vaccines for 12 diseases, aims to protect approximately 5 crore beneficiaries annually, achieving a 99% vaccination coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

