Left Menu

India Leads Global AI Revolution at AI Impact Summit 2026

Cuba's Communications Minister, Mayra Arevich Marin, highlights the AI Impact Summit 2026 in India as pivotal for global AI governance, promoting a human-centric framework. The summit underscores inclusive, risk-aware development, marking a significant milestone for India's role in advancing AI in the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:38 IST
India Leads Global AI Revolution at AI Impact Summit 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mayra Arevich Marin, Cuba's Communications Minister, lauded the AI Impact Summit 2026, held in India, as a transformative event in global technology governance. The summit emphasized the need for a human-centric and equitable approach to artificial intelligence, with India emerging as a leading advocate for the Global South.

Attended by leaders, ministers, and policymakers, the summit underscored an inclusive and risk-aware approach to AI development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of safeguarding societies while promoting sustainable growth, reflecting an emerging consensus on responsible innovation.

Cuba expressed its commitment to strengthening ties with India, particularly in IT, telecommunications, and biotechnology sectors. Diplomatic engagements, reflecting historical ties, aim to foster shared growth and broaden cooperation in trade, finance, and innovation ecosystems.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
2
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

 India
4
Sikkim Faces Severe Rainfall Deficit in Early 2026

Sikkim Faces Severe Rainfall Deficit in Early 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026