Mayra Arevich Marin, Cuba's Communications Minister, lauded the AI Impact Summit 2026, held in India, as a transformative event in global technology governance. The summit emphasized the need for a human-centric and equitable approach to artificial intelligence, with India emerging as a leading advocate for the Global South.

Attended by leaders, ministers, and policymakers, the summit underscored an inclusive and risk-aware approach to AI development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of safeguarding societies while promoting sustainable growth, reflecting an emerging consensus on responsible innovation.

Cuba expressed its commitment to strengthening ties with India, particularly in IT, telecommunications, and biotechnology sectors. Diplomatic engagements, reflecting historical ties, aim to foster shared growth and broaden cooperation in trade, finance, and innovation ecosystems.